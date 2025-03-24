West Bengal BJP Embroiled in a Fierce Internal Battle

New Delhi: The West Bengal BJP finds itself embroiled in a fierce internal battle as the search for a new state unit chief seems to be escalating into a power struggle. The present state unit chief, Sukanta Majumdar, who is a minister of state at the Centre, and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari have reportedly joined forces against the former state unit chief, Dilip Ghosh, who is emerging as the “favourite” of the party rank and file. There is speculation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's March-end visit to the state was deferred due to this internal discord. Mr Majumdar, however, says the trip was deferred as it was coinciding with the Id-ul-Fitr festivities.

With the crucial West Bengal elections due in March-April 2026, the BJP high command seems somewhat concerned over the simmering differences. A major section within the party is rallying for Mr Majumdar's replacement under the “one man one post” principle as he is also a Central minister. Mr Majumdar had become state president in November 2021 and his three-year term ended in November last year. His loyalists, however, argue that any leadership change at this critical juncture may affect the party's electoral strategy. This BJP high command is reportedly warming up to this second line of argument and may continue with Mr Majumdar till the state polls next year, a BJP functionary felt.

In a turn of events, Mr Adhikari has chosen to set aside his differences with Mr Majumdar in a bid to prevent Mr Ghosh from reclaiming the leadership. The two leaders reportedly sealed their temporary truce over a strategic dinner at Mr Majumdar's New Delhi residence recently, sources revealed.

The alliance comes at a time when both Mr Adhikari and Mr Majumdar find themselves on shaky ground following the BJP's dismal performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party's tally in the state plunged from 18 seats in 2019 to 12 in 2024. Mr Adhikari, who apparently played a "key role" in selection of candidates, faced mounting criticism following the electoral setback. Mr Ghosh's camp also accused him of being instrumental in orchestrating his shift from the original Lok Sabha seat (Midnapore) to Burdwan. The BJP lost both seats. This move was viewed as a "deliberate attempt to sideline" Mr Ghosh with Mr Majumdar's "tacit support", a senior leader claimed.

Meanwhile, Mr Ghosh's supporters are rallying behind the leader, urging the party high command to acknowledge his contributions. They argue that under Mr Ghosh's leadership, the BJP achieved "unprecedented success" in the state, securing 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and clinching 77 Assembly berths in the 2021 state elections. What, however, is working against Mr Ghosh is his "rage". Recently, during a visit to Kharagpur in West Midnapore, irritated following a protest by a group of women, Mr Ghosh threatened: “Stop yelling or I'll strangle you." The state unit had to get into a major damage control operation following the remark.