West Bengal Assembly Passes Resolution Against NEET

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in the state, and replace it with a new entrance exam for students who want to pursue medical studies.



The resolution criticizes the National Testing Agency (NTA) for its perceived failure to conduct a fair and impartial examination and calls on the state government to organize joint entrance examinations within the state for the greater public good.







