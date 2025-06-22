West Bengal: 4 Pilgrims Killed, 17 Injured in Road Accident

Berhampore: Four pilgrims including three women were killed in a road accident here on Sunday. Additionally, at least seventeen passengers were injured in the tragic incident.

Police and locals sources said that one speeding trekker car with 20 pilgrims, mostly women from Bisarad Gunj village in Hariharpara were returning home from Birbhum district before it collided with a dumper from back side on Kandi Sainthia state highway.

The pilgrims have gone for a holy dip in Bele river on the occasion of Ambubachi festival on Saturday night.

All four persons including three women pilgrims were identified -- Banjana Sarkar (57), Bidhu rani Sarkar (55), Champa Sarkar (52) and the driver Sambhu Sarkar (40). While the injured were admitted in Murshidabad medical college hospital.

Additional SP Murshidabad, Rasprit Singh said that they have seized the dumper but the driver is still absconding.