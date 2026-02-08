West Begnal Minister Faces Mob Fury Over Convoy Hit-And-Run

Berhampore: Itate mob chased and reportedly forcibly locked the West Bengal state library minister Siddikullah Chowdhury From outside in a madrasa at Kashipur village in Rejinagar police station area in Murshidabad on Saturday afternoon. Sources said that the west Bengal state minister Siddikullah Chowdhury, s convoy was passing through the Kashipur village on Rejinagar - Sarbangapur state highway suddenly one speeding convoy car hit and runaway one waiting baby on the road, locals tried hard to stop the convoy but they failed as convoy not rescued the badly injured baby.as a result irate mob chased and the minister Siddikullah Chowdhury took shelter in a local madrasa but mob forcibly locked from outside and blocked the road in protest. Later a high level police team arrived at the troubled spot and rescued the injured baby and admitted her in Murshidabad medical College hospital and rescued the locked Minister and managed pass his convoy. However SDPO Beldanga Uttam Gadai said that the minister not locked at all,his convoy passed and road blockade cleared and situation now under control and we admitted the injured baby at the Murshidabad medical College hospital.