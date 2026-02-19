West Begnal Govt Show Cause Notice to Kabir's Wife For Wetland Grab
Berhampore: Suspended Trinamul Congress MLA of Bharatpur in Murshidabad of West Bengal Humayun Kabir’s wife Meera Sultana was served a show cause notice by the district land and land reforms department on Thursday for allegedly grabbing a wetland under the state government.
According to sources, Ms Sultana came under the scanner after she illegally filled the water body of two acres by force, converted it into a land and built a house there. Her property is located at Manikyahar Mouja at Beldanga Block II in Rejinagar. The district land and land reforms department became active after getting a mass petition from the locals.
It has sought Ms Sultana’s explanation in the show cause notice within seven days, otherwise, her property would be attached. Mr Kabir, who has floated a new outfit, Janata Unnyan Party, and started building a Babri Masjid-styled mosque at Beldanga in the district, to contest the upcoming Assembly Election, however challenged the notice verbally.
He called it a revenge by the ruling party for failing to fight him politically. The step on his wife came days after the district police attached properties worth around ₹10.73 crores belonging to the in-laws of their daughter, Nazma Sultana, in a drug smuggling case.