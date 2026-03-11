West Asia Crisis: Indian OMCs Face Margin Squeeze As Global Crude Prices Soar

New Delhi: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are under pressure from rising global crude and gas prices, limited domestic fuel price pass-through, and dependence on imported energy, according to the global rating agencies.

With escalations in the West Asia conflict, India is expected to feel the hit as S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings in their separate analysis have detailed the impact of the widening Iran vs US-Israel war. India imports 88 per cent of its crude and nearly half its natural gas, with 30-55 per cent of supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, strategic petroleum reserves cover only 10 days of consumption, while commercial stocks provide around 65 days, leaving OMCs exposed to supply disruptions. While Moody’s highlighted rising input costs onto the companies, compressing marketing margins and weakening cash flow, at the same time, Fitch said that a prolonged Iran-related oil or LNG supply shock could pressure near-term credit metrics, although government backing provides strong support.

Retail fuel prices in India have largely remained unchanged since April 2022, reflecting government influence and OMCs’ dominant market share of nearly 90 percent of fuel outlets. The government has directed refiners to maximise LPG output amid West Asia supply disruptions and raise domestic LPG prices by Rs 60 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

“The losses from below-market LPG sales may be compensated through budgetary allocations; a prior Rs 30,000 crore package for fiscal 2024-25 is being disbursed in monthly instalments. Standalone refiners, including Reliance Industries, may see mixed impacts from higher crude prices, initially benefiting from inventory gains, but facing potential refinery run cuts if supply constraints persist,” the rating agencies noted.

“India will remain dependent on maritime routes to fulfil its crude needs, but there is some scope for diversification. The country has a history of buying oil from outside Asia, such as from Russia and South America. Purchases from Russia currently stand at 1.1 million barrels per day, while those from Venezuela resumed last month at 142,000 bpd,” S&P Ratings said.

Stating that government directives and rising prices may drive down margins, it said that the three fuel retailers might need to maintain steady retail prices for petrol and diesel to curb inflationary pressures. “Their margins could suffer as a result. The government may use budgetary allocations and excise duty cuts to ease resulting pressures on the OMCs, as it has done during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but the likelihood of such measures remains uncertain,” they said.

Moody's Ratings in a separate note said that domestic retail prices of fuels have remained largely steady since April 2022, despite swings in global oil and gas prices and the country's high dependence on imports. “The companies will bear rising input costs from higher energy prices without corresponding increases in selling prices because the government's influence over retail pricing prevents timely cost pass-throughs,” it said.

Fitch Ratings also said that OMCs and Gail (India) Limited face cash flow pressure from prolonged oil and gas supply disruption tied to the Iran conflict. “An extended closure of the Strait of Hormuz or sustained high oil prices beyond a few quarters could pressure issuers' near-term credit metrics and Standalone Credit Profiles (SCPs), although ratings will remain supported by strong government linkages and state support,” it said.