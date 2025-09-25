West Advised To Engage India

New Delhi:In sobering messages to the West amid steep American tariffs imposed on India, the Presidents of Ukraine and Finland have emphasised the need for Western nations to work closely with India and not try to isolate it for its ties with Russia.

In an interview with an American TV channel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in fact, said India is “mostly” with the West, which must strengthen this relationship.



“I think India is mostly with us. Yes, we had these questions with energy, but I think (United States) President (Donald) Trump can manage it with Europeans to make closer and stronger relations with India. And I think we have to do everything not to withdraw India. They will change their attitude to the Russian energy sector, I am sure,” Mr Zelenskyy said.



The reference was, of course, to India being a major importer of Russian oil. The Ukrainian President has been in close touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Kyiv last year.



Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, meanwhile, hailed India as an “emerging superpower with demography and economy on its side” and has counselled the Western nations to “engage and work with India”. He also said that India “cannot be thrown in the same basket” with Russia and China and reminded the West that India is an important partner.



In an interview with a global news agency, the Finnish President said, “India is a very close ally of the European Union. And of course of the United States as well. So I won’t throw them in the same basket (as Russia and China). India is an emerging superpower. It’s got demography and economy on its side. It’s very important for the West to engage India and work with them.”



The Finnish President also said that Russia is able to continue its war against Ukraine due to its relationship with China, which is technologically advanced and buys lots of Russian oil and gas. Asked whether a global trilateral alliance of China, Russia and India was possible, he pointed to India’s close ties with the West.



Just last month, Mr Stubb too had called up Mr Modi. New Delhi had then said, “The Finnish President shared his assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, the United States and Ukraine in Washington on the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. The Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability.”



During the talks with Mr Modi, Mr Stubb reiterated Finland’s support for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU free trade agreement.

