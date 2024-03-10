Welfare Measures Continues Only Under His Leadership: CM Jagan
Vijayawada:Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday described people as his brand ambassadors and Krishna.
“I am playing the role of Arjuna and Krishna (people) will ensure my victory,” he declared addressing his final and mammoth Siddham meeting at Medarametla in Bapatla district.
Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the public to realise if any good will come out of political alliances that Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is engineering to cheat people once again.
Slamming TD for its opportunistic tie-ups, he maintained that people are YSRC's natural allies. They would spread the message of welfare across the state, as it is tangible and visible all over. He asked party rank and file to spread the message of welfare among people in their respective areas for making a clean sweep of 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections.
The Chief Minister asked his party workers to make it clear to the people that the welfare measures will continue only if Jagan continues to be at the helm.
He told people that YSRC will soon release its election manifesto. “It contains only the promises that the party will implement, unlike the TD which promises heaven but shows hell after coming to power, as it did after winning the 2014 polls. I am seeking political power to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of all demographic groups and hand over a golden future to women, farmers, aged, school-going boys and girls, and the youth,” the YSRC chief said.
He accused Chandrababu Naidu of seeking political power only to again pursue the policy of plunder and stash.
The Chief Minister said he is seeking political power for creating history by elevating the lives of poor and transforming the society, “while having a permanent place in history books and in your hearts.”
Jagan Mohan Reddy made a frontal attack saying, “Naidu has forged alliances with political parties, which have no political stakes in the state. He is having an alliance with parties, which have illogically and unethically divided the state, which have defaulted on the promise of special status for the state and which have only generals and no army. My army is only people.”
He declared that his party’s welfare schemes have benefitted 87 per cent of the people across the state, fulfilling 99 per cent of the election promises. On this front, he maintained that the TD has no political credibility.
The YSRC chief described the forthcoming elections as a war between YSRC, which stands for credibility and social justice while representing the poor and TD that stands for deception and injustice, which represents feudalistic forces. Jagan called upon his cadres to convey the message to people that Naidu is approaching them with fake promises that cannot be implemented. He emphasised that the ulterior designs of TD and its allies should be exposed and defeated.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
