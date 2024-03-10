Welfare Measures Continues Only Under His Leadership: CM Jagan

“I am playing the role of Arjuna and Krishna (people) will ensure my victory,” he declared addressing his final and mammoth Siddham meeting at Medarametla in Bapatla district.Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the public to realise if any good will come out of political alliances that Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is engineering to cheat people once again.Slamming TD for its opportunistic tie-ups, he maintained that people are YSRC's natural allies. They would spread the message of welfare across the state, as it is tangible and visible all over. He asked party rank and file to spread the message of welfare among people in their respective areas for making a clean sweep of 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections.The Chief Minister asked his party workers to make it clear to the people that the welfare measures will continue only if Jagan continues to be at the helm.He told people that YSRC will soon release its election manifesto. “It contains only the promises that the party will implement, unlike the TD which promises heaven but shows hell after coming to power, as it did after winning the 2014 polls. I am seeking political power to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of all demographic groups and hand over a golden future to women, farmers, aged, school-going boys and girls, and the youth,” the YSRC chief said.He accused Chandrababu Naidu of seeking political power only to again pursue the policy of plunder and stash.