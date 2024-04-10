Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms Across Andhra Pradesh, says IMD

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of uncomfortable weather conditions and potential thunderstorms across Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for the next five days.



According to the IMD's Amaravati Meteorological Centre, hot, humid, and uncomfortable conditions are expected in isolated areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema over the next two days, April 10th and 11th, 2024.

Starting from April 12th, there is a chance of thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in these same regions. These thunderstorm warnings are expected to persist for the following three days, April 12th to 14th. The forecast indicates the possibility of moderate to heavy showers with thunderstorms in some areas.

While maximum temperatures have dropped by about four degrees Celsius in the last two days, Rayalaseema districts continue to experience scorching heat. Anantapur recorded the highest temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Nandyal at 40 degrees Celsius. Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest temperature at 35.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather advisory comes after severe hailstorms hit parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Severe hailstorm warnings have been issued for 11 mandals, while 134 mandals have been advised to be cautious of potential hailstorms.