We worship our Mother...365 days a year: Mother's portrait brings smile on PM Modi's face in Hooghly

Hooghly (West Bengal): On the occasion of Mothers' Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a portrait of his mother Late Heeraben Patel during his public rally in Hooghly, West Bengal and said that the people in West celebrate this day as Mother's Day but in India we worship our Mother 365 days a year.

While addressing a public meeting in Hooghly, PM Modi asked the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos to collect the portrait of his mother (brought as gifts) from two young people.

"The people in the rally are here who made the picture of my mother. The people in 'West' celebrate this day as Mother's Day, but in India, we worship our Mother, Ma Durga, Ma Kaali and Bharat Mata, 365 days a year. I request SPG commandos to collect the pictures. Please mention your addresses at the back of the paper. SPG people take photos of my mother from both people. I want to thank both of you," PM Modi said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the first picture, the Prime Minister was sitting on the floor, while his hands were on his mother's lap.

Mother's Day annually falls on the second Sunday of May. This year, it is being celebrated on May 12. Mother's Day honours mothers and mother figures around the globe.