We will stand by you and resolve all your issues, Kishan Reddy assures farmers

The state unit of BJP has vowed to improve the farming lot, especially when they are caught in myriad problems, including loss of standing crop due to a dearth of irrigation water, non-procurement of paddy at several market yards and the blunt refusal by banks to sanction fresh farm loans. Towards addressing this problem, the party has launched a missed phone call service for farmers, who can register their grievances. They can give a missed call on 99041-19119 and a dedicated wing of party would look into their issues on a priority basis, he said



The party’s Telangana president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy took part in the daylong `Rythu deeksha’ programme in the party office here on Monday, to express the party’s solidarity with the farming community. He said farmers can approach them whenever banks pressurise them about repayment of loans, when fertilizers are not available or if they are supplied spurious seeds.

Reddy asked the farmers to question Congress leaders who come to them for votes on why their poll promises have not been fulfilled like waiving farm loan up to `2 lakh, providing `15,000 assistance to farmers and tenant farmers, financial assistance of `12,000 for agricultural laborers and `500 additional bonus on paddy procurement

He urged farmers to register their names for funds from the Centre under Kisan Samman Nidhi. The procurement of grains is the collective responsibility of the Central and state governments. The Centre is bearing all the expenses of paddy and other food grain from procurement till they reach the FCI godowns, he said. If the State government and its officials create any trouble, the farmers can bring the issue on the missed call service, which will record all details.

Kishan Reddy charged that the farmers were deceived by the BRS government. The voters have given a fitting reply to K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly elections, he said.

Despite making over 400 promises, the Congress government is not in a position to implement even a single poll promise, Reddy said. The farmers can trust the BJP, which will stand by them and resolve all their grievances, he said.

The party’s state in-charge for the Lok Sabha polls, Abhay Kumar Patil said that he has been touring the state for the last 30 days and noticed the distress of farmers. Their plight has worsened after the Congress came to power, he said.

BJP state general secretary G. Premender Reddy demanded that the state government waive `2 lakh crop loans of farmers and provide `25,000 compensation to those who have suffered crop loss.

BJP Kisan Morcha state president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy and others took part in the Rythu Deeksha.