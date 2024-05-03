“We were politically correct in asking Rahul not to fight Left in Wayanad,” says Kerala CPI state secretary

Thiruvnanthapuram: Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Raebareli has evoked strong reactions in the Left camp in Kerala particularly from the CPI.

Kerala state secretary of CPI Binoy Viswam said what his party had stated earlier has been proved correct. “ It was a political blunder on the part of the Congress in fielding Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad against the Left,” he added.

The CPI leader said the Left had taken a position right from the beginning that Rahul Gandhi should contest against the BJP in north India where the Congress is in direct contest with the NDA. Such a decision would have sent a correct message across the country that the India Alliance, particularly the Congress, was serious about taking on the communal forces led by the BJP head-on.

Binoy Viswam said since it has now been proved that the CPI was politically correct, the party would support Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli to strengthen the India Alliance.

However, CPI candidate from Wayanad Annie Raja said

Rahul Gandhi should have informed the voters of Wayanad that he would be contesting from another seat as well before the polls. “In a parliamentary democracy, a candidate has the right to contest from two constituencies. But if the candidate won from two constituencies, he will have to resign from one. It will be an injustice to the people of the constituency from where he will resign,” he said.

BJP state president K Surendran who also contested against Rahul Gandhi said the Congress leader had betrayed the people of Wayanad by deciding to enter the electoral fray from Rae Bareli. “He has deceived the people yet again. More than the Congress, Rahul has taken the Muslim League workers for a ride,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership in the state was guarded about reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Raebareli. Even though top leaders of the Congress in Kerala were aware of the party’s plan to field Rahul from another constituency as well, they campaigned aggressively saying that Wayanad is Gandhi’s second home.

For the Congress-led UDF, Rahul’s presence in Wayanad was crucial for ensuring better electoral prospects once again. Last time Rahul’s entry from the electoral fray in Kerala was one of the major reasons for UDF’s stupendous victory which won 19 of the 20 seats.