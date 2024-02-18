We are Ready for Elections: Sidiri Appalaraju

Visakhapatnam: Minister Sidiri Appalaraju declared that north Andhra YSRC is fully geared for winning the upcoming elections.

“For us, the election process has already started,” he underlined, speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday after attending a meeting of ruling party observers and coordinators of 34 constituencies in the north Andhra region.

Appalaraju said after the huge success of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Siddham meeting in the region, opposition parties are in a dilemma. They are not even able to release their list of candidates who will contest the forthcoming elections.

“We are aiming to win the maximum number of seats,” the minister observed.

He spoke about the volunteer system and said, “Volunteers play an important role in welfare distribution. It is ridiculous to threaten them, like opposition Telugu Desam leaders are doing.

Minister Rajanna Dora said the issue of capital for Andhra Pradesh is sub-judice. Therefore, they cannot speak about it. He maintained that Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed three capitals only with the intention of not causing injustice to any region.