WB Voters' List Today Amid SIR; 7.08 Crore Names In 3 Categories, Parties To Get List

Kolkata: All eyes are set on the voters' list which will be published by the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday amid its special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal. This list is however not going to be the final in view of around 60 lakhs pending logical discrepancy cases.

It is expected to contain the names of 7,08,16,630 voters, a figure which was published on December 16 last year in the SIR draft roll following the deletion of around 58,20,898 invalid voters' names for various reasons in the first round.

Since the voters with logical discrepancy cases have been estimated to be around 60 lakhs and are under scrutiny of the judges on the order of the Supreme Court, the EC decided this time to publish the names of 7,08,16,630 voters in three categories.

Sources indicated that these categories will be titled as ‘Approved’, ‘Deleted’ and ‘Under Adjudication’ to show the status of the voters in their respective assembly constituencies’ list.

While ‘Approved’ means those whose names have been cleared, ‘Deleted’ denotes those whose names have been deleted and ‘Under Adjudication’ refers to those whose names are under scrutiny for logical discrepancies.

The voters can check their names online through websites like eci.gov.in and ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in and digitally on ECI Net app. They can also check it offline with their booth level officers who will have the hard copies of the list.

This is also the first time when the political parties will be provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal the soft copies of the voters' list. Earlier when the draft roll was out, Trinamul Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that her party did not get it.