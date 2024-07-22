WB Guv, Speaker in Tussle Over MLA’s Oath

Kolkata: A fresh tussle has unfolded between West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose and Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee over the oath-taking of newly elected Trinamul Congress MLAs of the state.

On Monday, Mr Bose informed two TMC MLAs, Sayantika Banerjee and Rayat Hossain Sarkar, who were sworn in by Mr Banerjee on July 5 after a month-long gap, in a communication that their oath-taking was unconstitutional.

The governor also wanted to know from them who had administered them the oath since he had authorised deputy speaker Ashish Banerjee, who however recused himself, only for the task.

Further, Mr Bose warned in his letter, which mentioned around three dozen constitutional rules for reference, that Ms Banerjee and Mr Sarkar can also face punishment in the form of a daily fine of Rs 500 for attending the House sessions and participating in any discussion there.

The two TMC MLAs later met the speaker. The governor's intimation came on a day the speaker declared that he would give oath to four new TMC MLAs– Supti Pande, Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Moni Adhikari and Madhuparna Thakur– on Tuesday.

Mr Banerjee said, “At 1 pm, the four new members will take oath,” while speaking about the list of business to be taken up the next day in the House. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to be present there also.