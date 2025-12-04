WB Governor Seeks 'Preventive Arrest' Of TMC MLA

Kolkata: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has sought the Mamata Banerjee government in a letter to place controversial Bharatpur Trinamul Congress MLA Humayun Kabir under “preventive arrest”, if needed, to tackle a possible unrest over his plan to lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid at Beldanga in Murshidabad on December 6.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, Mr Bose underlined in his letter that if Mr Kabir’s actions or statements would lead to a deterioration in law and order, the authorities should put him under “preventive arrest” at least.

The governor's step came a day after Mr Kabir threatened that National Highway 34 which passes through the district would be under the “Muslims’ control” this Saturday. He also dared on Tuesday to accuse the TMC government of acting as an “RSS agent” and warned the administration of a heavy consequence if his peaceful programme would get disturbed.

Interestingly, TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been on a three-day visit to the same district, has remained silent on the rebel MLA of her party. No other ruling party leader has also reacted to Mr Kabir's threats over his plans.