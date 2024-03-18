WB Governor Opens 'Log Sabha' Window for Public to Tackle Poll Violence

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday launched ‘Log Sabha’ portal to directly connect with the people during Lok Sabha elections to tackle violence and malpractices in the state.

According to Raj Bhavan, any citizen can email to the Governor at logsabha.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com about their issues. It added, “Grievances and suggestions so received will be acted upon immediately.”

Sandeep Rajput, an officer on special duty to the Governor, will be nodal officer of the ‘Log Sabha’. Mr Bose's latest initiative came a day after he started his ground zero visit with a school in Howrah, conventionally a polling booth.

Avoiding the paraphernalia of a large motorcade, he traveled in a Toto and interacted with the people on the way and declared that his priority would be to put down violence and corruption in the LS polls.

Mr Bose also made it clear that the people of the state deserve peace and transparency in elections. He is understood to be in touch with the Election Commission in New Delhi.

‘Lok Sabha’ resembles the ‘Peace Room’ which Mr Bose earlier opened at Raj Bhavan during the Panchayat polls in the state and which received thousands of representations from the public, resulting in prompt action.