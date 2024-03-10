WB Cops Heading Sandeshkhali And Basirhat Police Stations Shifted Amid Sandeshkhali CBI Probe

As the CBI has launched a full-fledged probe into the violent mob attack on an ED team during its raid at the house of Trinamul Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Saturday transferred two cops who headed the Sandeshkhali and Basirhat police stations.

One of them is Bishwajit Sapui, who was made the officer-in-charge (OC) of Sandeshkhali police station barely three months ago. He has been transferred to the Basirhat police station also under the Basirhat police district. Gopal Sarkar, who was earlier posted as the OC(special operations group) of the same police district, has replaced Mr Sapui as the OC of Sandeshkhali police station.

On the other hand, Mr Sapui replaced Kajal Banerjee who was the inspector-in-charge of the Basirhat police station. Sources claimed that Mr Banerjee was seen walking behind Shahjahan during his production at the Basirhat Court after his arrest by the state police on February 29. Meanwhile the CBI is hunting for the cellphone of Shahjahan for leads in the probe.

This became evident as leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged on X-handle, “When Sheikh Shahjahan was in the 'shelter' of Mamata Police, before his 'so called arrest', one Mamata Police Officer named 'Aminul' confiscated (unofficially) his I Phone 3 and handed it over to his Senior Officials.”

He also claimed, “My reliable source is unsure whether the mobile phone is right now in their custody or has been destroyed completely. I would urge @CBIHeadquarters to kindly look into this. The mobile number used in the said mobile phone is +91 97338 04506. Sheikh Shahjahan used this device to communicate with the top brass of the Tolamool Party.”