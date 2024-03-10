WB BJP Suffers A Blow: Jhargram MP Quits Party Before PM Visit

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election, BJP has suffered yet another blow in West Bengal as it's Jhargram MP Kunar Hembram from the tribal community in the western belt, known as Jangalmahal, of the state quit party citing “personal reasons.”

His drastic exit, which comes days after Ranaghat South BJP MLA Mukutmani Adhikari from the Matua community defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress, triggered speculation that BJP may not field him from Jhargram this time.

Mr Hembram, who is a first-time BJP parliamentarian from the seat, however ruled out the possibility joining any other party. Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Siliguri on Saturday, is also expected to address a rally in Jhargram on March 11.

On Friday, Mr Hembram wrote in a letter to BJP Jhargram district chief Tufan Mahato, “This to formally inform you that I disassociate myself from the party effective immediately. The decision is due to my personal reasons that I have carefully considered.” On Saturday, he explained, “I want to leave my party for personal reasons. It is not like that the party will suffer a loss or will it's work stuck if I move away. BJP is a national party. It is famous all over the world. So party's future doesn't depend on an individual.”

On future plans, Mr Hembram added, “I have no plans to join any other party. I want to be out of politics to do my pending work which includes social activities.” TMC Jhargram district committee member Rekha Soren took a swipe at him over his decision. She alleged, “The Jhargram MP’s exit from BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Election shows that he has foreseen his defeat in Jangalmahal in the polls. BJP has misled people with manipulation so far. Since Mr Hembram couldn't continue this further, he left his party.”

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Shameek Bhattacharya however claimed, “Mr Hembram already wrote to our party's district president seeking his relief from daily political affairs which is neither related to his resignation from the party nor the upcoming polls.”