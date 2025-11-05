3 Cops Hurt in BSF-Police Clash Over Syrup Seizure in West Bengal

Kolkata: Three West Bengal Police personnel were injured in a clash with the Border Security Force (BSF) over the seizure of a smuggled consignment of a banned syrup, phensedyl, in Nadia of West Bengal in the late evening of Tuesday.

At around 9 pm, cops of Chapra police station stopped a vehicle on Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway following a specific tip-off and recovered the consignment of 1,753 bottles of phensedyl which were being smuggled.

Suddenly, a team of BSF jawans of 32 battalion at Seemanagar also rushed to the spot and allegedly tried to take control of the seizure from the cops. This led to a clash between the two sides. While three cops were hurt in the street fight, a BSF jawan was detained by the police.

The injured cops were admitted to a local hospital. A case of seizure of the consignment under NDPS Act was initiated by the police. Senior officers from both sides later held a meeting.

On Wednesday, additional superintendent of police (headquarters) of the Krishnanagar Police district Sanjaykumar Meetkumar Makwana said that the seizure was made by the police. He added that the detained BSF jawan was freed later.

BSF deputy inspector general (South Bengal Frontier) Nilotpal Pandey said, “The exaggerated/distorted news of clash between BSF and police in Nadia district being covered by some media is factually wrong.”

He added, “It was a case of minor misunderstanding, which was resolved timely with the intervention of senior officers from both sides. BSF and police have always worked in tandem and committed to serve our best national interests.”