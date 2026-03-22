WB: 1St Supplementary SIR List On Monday

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) will publish the first supplementary voters' list from the tally of around 60.06 lakh names, which have been ‘under adjudication' for logical discrepancies followed by an ongoing scrutiny by judicial officers in the special intensive revision (SIR), on Monday, exactly a month before the two-phase Assembly polls start in West Bengal.

Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal Manoj Agarwal informed the decision on Sunday after chairing a meeting with the central paramilitary forces on the security of the 705 judicial officers who have been engaged by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul of the Calcutta High Court following a Supreme Court order to review the ‘adjudicated’ voters' names.

The first supplementary voters' list, which all the ‘adjudicated’ voters and political parties have been eagerly waiting for, is not likely to be released online initially, according to sources. It will be sent first to the booths where the voters can check their names physically. Later the list will be uploaded online. It was earlier supposed to be out on March 20.

But the release was postponed apparently in view of Eid holiday and celebration in the weekend. Mr Agarwal could not share how many voters' names have been sorted out by the EC so far, when asked about it. Sources however indicated that till March 20, nearly 27.30 lakh names were sorted out while around 10 lakh names, which was also pointed out by Trinamul Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee recently, may be deleted among them.

The figure may vary if more names have got sorted in the last two days. The EC has also decided to deploy two cops for each of the 19 former judges who have been appointed on March 20 to head the appellate tribunals in 23 districts to hear the pleas of the voters whose names would get deleted after ‘adjudication' in the supplementary lists of the SIR.

EC officials further assume that providing the tribunals the necessary infrastructure for their formation is likely to take some time. Meanwhile, BJP president Nitin Nabin is set to reach the state on Monday in another round of visit to supervise the party's poll preparations and tackle the discontent over ticket distribution in the districts.