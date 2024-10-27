Wayanad LS bypoll: Rehabilitation of landslide survivors takes centre stage

Wayanad (Kerala): The issue of rehabilitation of the survivors of the July 30 landslides has taken centre stage in Kerala's Wayanad ahead of next month's Lok Sabha bypoll, with the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-headed LDF raising the matter in response to concerns from the affected families.

According to the government, the deadly disaster has claimed 231 lives while 47 people are still missing. Bypoll to Wayanad constituency is being held on November 13 and the election was necessitated due to the resignation of local MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he emerged victorious from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareily as well, in this year's general elections.

Local residents have stressed that land acquisition for rehabilitation must be completed promptly, as it has been delayed after estate owners challenged it in the Kerala High Court.

The land, meant for new townships under the Disaster Management Act, includes the Harrison Malayalam Estate in Nedumbala, Meppadi grama panchayat, and Elston Estate in Kalpetta, all designated for housing survivors.

Besides, demands for loan waivers, immediate relief assistance, and increased rent support for those displaced and living in rented accommodations remain unmet, they added.

LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri visited several landslide survivors in their rented accommodations on Saturday and claimed that the rehabilitation efforts by the ruling Left government in the state were a model for the world.

He also blamed the BJP-ruled Centre for not providing any help for rehabilitation of the landslide-affected people of the hill district. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is the UDF candidate, in an emotional open letter, recalled her visit to Chooralmala and Mundakkai with her brother and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi where she saw the devastation wrought by the landslide and the depth of the loss they suffered.

Congress MLA from Kalpetta in Wayanad T Siddique, who moved an adjournment motion in the Assembly, said that despite the Prime Minister's assurance not even a single penny was given by the Centre for relief and rehabilitation of the landslide-hit people of Wayanad.

According to Navya Haridas, the BJP candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally consoled the landslide survivors. She alleged the Kerala government has so far not given even the relief aid granted by the Union Government to the survivors.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan expressed disappointment over the Central government's "negative approach" towards providing aid for rehabilitation efforts. "It has been 100 days since the disaster, and we are still waiting for a special relief package," he said.

The state government has submitted a memorandum to the Centre under the Disaster Management Act, seeking support. Amidst the political blame games and gestures of support from leaders, the survivors are gearing up to stage protests to demand attention from all candidates regarding their rehabilitation.

"We are planning to hold a fast in Kalpetta or Meppadi to bring our issues to the forefront for political parties. We believe it would be more impactful if it coincided with Priyanka Gandhi's campaign visit," said Naseer Alakkal, Chairman of the Janasabdham Action Committee told PTI.

The committee represents survivors from wards 10, 11, and 12 of the Meppadi grama panchayat, where the devastating landslide occurred. "The situation is extremely serious. The government announced an immediate relief assistance of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 for survivors in these three wards, but 132 people are yet to receive it. The government has been providing funds to cover monthly rent for the past three months, with the assistance initially promised for six months."

"However, it is unlikely that rehabilitation will be completed within this period. So who will cover the rent after that," asked Naseer, who currently lives in a rented house in Kalpetta with his family.

Another major demand is the release of the official list of those who died and are still missing in the disaster. According to official records, 47 people remain unaccounted for, and locals are urging authorities to issue death certificates to their relatives.

There is also a demand for authorities to provide adequate treatment facilities for those still residing in the Chooralmala region, which remains isolated after the catastrophic disaster.

JMJ Manoj, another survivor, pointed out that while the government provides Rs 6,000 as monthly rent assistance, many families need more as they are living in houses with higher rent.

"We are demanding that the monthly rent assistance be increased to Rs 10,000," said Manoj, who is also the convenor of Janakeeya Samiti. Currently, around 800 displaced families are residing in rented houses following the disaster.

The Kerala government sought Rs 2,000 crore in central assistance for compensating and rehabilitating the victims of the Wayanad landslide. However, only Rs 291.2 crore has been received so far, disbursed in two installments of Rs 145.6 crore each. As part of its rehabilitation plan, the state government aims to build one or two townships for the survivors, featuring single-storey houses of approximately 1,000 square feet, designed with the option for future expansion to two storeys.

The disaster, which struck on July 30, devastated large parts of three villages--Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai--along with sections of Attamala in Wayanad.



