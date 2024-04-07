Wave of Humanity Turns up at Tukkuguda in Support of Congress Meeting, Despite Scorching Heat

Hyderabad: Party cadre flocked to Tukkuguda in their lakhs for the Congress’ ‘Jana Jatara’ public meeting and national manifesto release on Saturday. They came from different parts of the state, and formed a wide coalition of different religions, backgrounds and status. The scorching heat did not stop them.

Latchavva, 80, had travelled from her home in Mahbubnagar’s Hanwada mandal. She told Deccan Chronicle that she wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi and tell him of the problems in their village.

A troupe of traditional drummers entertained the public earlier in the evening. The drummers troupe chief said they had come all the way from Khammam because they admired the Congress which had helped them and their village with developmental plans.

Eleven-year old Gautam played the drums, garnering special attention.

Another group of party followers, coming from Ranga Reddy’s Maheshwaram constituency, said they wanted to show their support. One of the followers, Krishna Reddy, said “We support the party wholeheartedly. Their plan and vision for the future is really strong.”

Party members and followers, from areas like Jogulamba Gadwal, Karimnagar, Warangal, Sangareddy, Nirmal, Mulugu, Suryapet and many more, arrived in buses to the meeting.

Along with them, many Congress leaders from the twin cities arrived with rallies and processions. Chevella Lok Sabha candidate Dr G. Ranjith Reddy’s followers organised a massive rally with jeeps, cars and bikes and attended the meeting.

The party took adequate measures for its followers at the meeting. In view of high temperatures, attendees were offered free cold water and packaged butter milk at every 15 feet. They were also provided with hand fans and caps for free.