Water Minister Hails YSRC's Narasaraopet Candidate Choice

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu has praised the YSRC giving the ticket for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency to a BC leader, Anil Kumar Yadav.

“BC doesn't mean Backward Caste, it is the backbone community for Andhra Pradesh. Hence Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to BCs and proposed the Narasaraopet MP seat for Anil Yadav. We have already won the election," he claimed on Thursday.

Refuting the claim of opposition parties that there was discontentment against the YSRC government in Narasaraopet constituency, the minister claimed that the BCs and other communities fully backed Anil Yadav.

He criticised former MP, Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, for remaining adamant and ignoring the party's high command Lavu did the wrong thing by resigning the MP seat and quitting the party. “All MLAs and the CM tried to convince him, but he didn't listen to anyone.”

Mallela Rajesh, Chilakaluripet assembly YSRC incharge said, "The people of Chilakaluripet are fully behind Anil Yadav. Thanks to CM for picking a BC leader for this role.”