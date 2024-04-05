Top
Water Bell Introduced in Odisha Schools to Keep Students Hydrated

Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
5 April 2024 5:03 AM GMT
Water Bell Introduced in Odisha Schools to Keep Students Hydrated
A girl student drinking water in an Odisha school. (By Arrangement)
Bhubaneswar: Apparently concerned over the rising temperature, the Odisha government on Thursday introduced water bells in schools across the state to keep the students and teachers hydrated.

School and mass education department issued a letter to the district education officers and the block education officers to ensure the implementation of the system this summer.

As per the direction, a bell will be rung thrice during school hours – at 8.30 am, 10am and 11am to remind students that they should drink water to stay hydrated amid heat waves and sultry conditions.

Teachers have been asked to see if all students are drinking water at the stipulated time.

Usually, the rise in temperatures can trigger dehydration, which can affect nutrient transport, joint health and energy levels in the body.

Amid heat wave conditions, proper intake of water regulates temperature and organ function in the body.

The system is also aimed at encouraging students to inculcate the habit of drinking water even after school hours.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

