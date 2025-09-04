Bengaluru Skies to Host Rare Red Moon This Weekend

Bengaluru’s night sky will dazzle this weekend with a rare celestial spectacle as a Total Lunar Eclipse, popularly known as the “Blood Moon,” occurs on the night of September 7–8. This will be the last total lunar eclipse of the year, with the city offering one of the best vantage points globally.

To mark the occasion, the Curiouscity Discovery Centre has announced a special viewing event from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM. Families, students, and astronomy enthusiasts will be able to witness the eclipse through telescopes, accompanied by live commentary from Genex Space teachers and Curiouscity educators.

Organisers said the event would also feature interactive sessions on the science, myths, and cultural stories surrounding eclipses, making it both educational and entertaining.

The highlight will be the totality phase, when the Moon turns coppery red, lasting from 11:00 PM to 12:22 AM (IST).

Event at a Glance: