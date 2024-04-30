Top
Warehouse Raided, Fruit Ripening Seized

29 April 2024
Warehouse Raided, Fruit Ripening Seized
Hyderabad: The task force on Monday raided fruit warehouses in Borabanda and found huge quantities of artificially ripened mangoes and ethylene which was used for the purpose. These mangoes were sold to fruit shops and juice centres, police said.

Police said artificial ripening of fruits using ethylene was unsafe for health and in violation of FSSAI guidelines. Use of ethylene could cause respiratory and skin ailments.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
