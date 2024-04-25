Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' MLC By Election on May 27

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday has issued a by-election schedule to Telangana Legislative Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' Constituency. The election will be held on May 27.



As per the schedule, the poll notification will be issued on May 2 and the last day for the filing of nomination papers is on May 9.

The seat fell vacant after Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was elected as an MLA from Jangaon assembly constituency.

Congress party declared Chinthapandu Naveen aka Teenmar Mallanna as their candidate for the by-poll.