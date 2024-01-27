Warangal: Town planning officials demolished shops constructed illegally on the land allocated to the BRS, as also at other locations in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

The BRS government had allotted one acre of prime land for the construction of a party office in Survey No. 140 at Pullaikuta near the RTA office in Warangal City. BRS working president and then minister K.T. Rama Rao had laid the foundation stone for the construction. Some BRS leaders constructed shops on the land.

Netizens posted pictures of the illegal constructions on social media platforms and tagging Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Following this, town planning officials, with the help of police and DRF teams, demolished the shops and seized the land.

After the formation of the Congress government, the officials of town planning of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the revenue and municipal departments, conducted a special drive in the tri-cities of Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet and issued notices to the owners of the commercial buildings and shopping complexes which were constructed in violation of norms. They also asked them to remove encroachments of footpaths which were causing traffic problems.

They also demolished illegal structures in the 11th division near Mulugu Road and illegal penthouses at Kapuwada in Hanamkonda.