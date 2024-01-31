Warangal continues to slip out of BRS’ grasp

Warangal continues to slip out of BRS’ graspSix councillors defect to Congress in BhupalpallyPULI SHARATH KUMARWarangal: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi is continuing to feel the ripple effect of its poor electoral performance in the erstwhile undivided Warangal district — where it lost 10 of the 12 Assembly segments — with six councillors in Bhupalpally jumping ship to the Congress on Wednesday.The development is amongst a recent deluge of leaders from the pink party to the Congress, causing the BRS to lose its foothold in what was earlier a stronghold.The six councillors who switched over to the Congress in the Bhupalpally municipal corporation are Shirupa Anil Kumar, Sajjanapu Swamy, Panuganti Harika Srinivas, Pillalamarri Sharada Narayana, Kokkula Swarupa Rani and Munjampally Muralidhar. Two co-option members, Mohammad Irfan and Nerapatla Kamala, also joined the Congress.The chief complaint of the councillors was that the party leadership failed to give them due recognition and the leaders’ continued indifference towards them. They said they decided to join the Congress due to its strong leadership in implementing its Six Guarantees.The eight of them joined the Congress at the MLA camp office in the presence of Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana.The defections follow the pattern observed in Narsampet municipality of Warangal, wherein 14 of 18 BRS councillors resigned from the party on Tuesday citing irresponsible behaviour by former legislator Peddi Sudharshan Reddy.The councillors alleged multiple irregularities in Narsampet municipality and that their decision to move a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman Gunti Rajini failed due to Sudharshan Reddy’s indifference towards them. Vexed by the act, they decided to quit the party and are likely to resign from their councillor posts.A few days ago, seven BRS councillors of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) had also joined the Congress in the presence of endowment minister Konda Surekha and Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy.Sources indicated that 12 more councillors are likely to quit the BRS and join the Congress in a bid to dethrone Warangal Mayor Gunda Sudha Rani.