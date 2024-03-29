Warangal Congress Leaders File Case Against KTR

Srinivas Rao alleged that KTR made false allegations against the Chief Minister that he collected Rs 2,500 crore from the contractors and builders and sent the amount to Delhi. The Congress leader also alleged that Rama Rao insulted the Chief Minister.He said that KTR was misguiding the people of Telangana by making false comments against Revanth Reddy that after the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister will join the BJP. Without any proof and evidence, KTR is making baseless allegations to malign the image of the CM.The Congress leaders lodged a complaint against KTR and requested the police to take immediate action and arrest him.Srinivas Rao feared that due to these false comments a clash between Congress and BRS workers may take place which may lead to law and order problems in state.“If KTR continues to make such derogatory comments against Revanth Reddy, then the issue will be brought to the notice of the Election Commission of India and will request it to suspend the party recognition”, he warned.Receiving the complaint, Hanamkonda police registered a Zero FIR against K.T. Rama Rao under sections 504 and 505 of the IPC.Congress leader E.V. Srinivas Rao, corporators Ravinder, Sriman, Vijaya Sri, Lakshma Reddy, Rajali, Sampath, Venkat Raj Kumar, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Karthik, Satish, Kumar, Sravanthi and Rakesh, among others took part in the delegation.