Mass Exodus in Congress to BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The exodus in Congress to BJP in Madhya Pradesh has triggered a war of words between chief minister Mohan Yadav and former CM Digvijay Singh with the former strongly defending the turncoats amid harsh criticism of the party hoppers by the latter.

Mr Yadav said that those who jumped the ship from Congress to BJP are feeling happy that they have joined a party which believed in positive politics for nation building.“Those who joined BJP from Congress are very happy to find in the party that believes in doing positive politics for the development of the country. They also feel relaxed to quit a party (Congress) which does only negative politics”, Mr Yadav said.Mr Yadav’s statement comes hours after Congress veteran and former chief minister Mr Singh called the turncoats as ‘dalals’ (brokers).Speaking to the media men on the sidelines of his visit to the ‘Maa Baghlamukhi’ temple in Agar-Malwa in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Singh said that the country is currently witnessing the battle of ideologies and those who are leaving Congress to join BJP are ‘self-seekers, and brokers’.Those who are jumping to BJP from Congress are hungry for power and have nothing to do with any ideology, he said.More than 16,000 Congress activists including MLAs, former MLAs, former MPs, former Union ministers and senior leaders have quit the party and joined BJP in the last several weeks.The exodus in Congress to BJP has, in fact, given birth to new political jargons, garbage and trash bin.In his reaction to the party leaders joining BJP, K K Mishra, media advisor to state Congress president Jitu Patwari, has termed the development as ‘garbage being dumped in the trash bin’.“BJP has become a dustbin to which the trash of Congress is being thrown”, he remarked.Senior BJP leader and state minister Prallhad Patel gave a new twist to the political discourse involving the terms of garbage and trash bin, saying that “The Modi government has put up two-three bins for garbage, including those for dry, wet and medical waste. Now medical waste is remaining”.BJP veteran and former minister Gopal Bhargav has likened the turncoats as ‘ripe berries’ that fell off when the tree is shaken.