Wanted Criminal Arrested after Evading Police for 29 Years

Hyderabad: A criminal evading arrest for 29 years was arrested by CID non-bailable warrant special execution team in Mumbai.



The case against the accused Ravi Venkati Bommena was registered based on a complaint filed by inspector V.V. Narsing Rao, Jagtial Rural police, on January 6, 1995. Since then Bommena has been absconding, police said.

Later the case was transferred to the anti-dacoity (AD) cell in the CID.

On January 6 1995, Ravi along with his associates, who were later arrested, assembled in a dilapidated house situated in the outskirts of the Perkapally, Jagtial. They were armed with deadly weapons, knives, iron rods, fake pistols and sticks when they are arrested, police said.

Ravi, who managed to escape from the police, was staying in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, from where he was arrested, Shikha Goel additional DGP (CID) said.

The accused was produced before first class magistrate at Karimnagar court and sent to judicial remand, she Goel said.