Want to Join Indian Navy In 2025? Eligibility, Courses, and Selection Process

Through the Indian Naval Academy (INA)

Located in Kannur, Kerala, the Indian Naval Academy provides foundational training to recruits. Cadets must train for 4 years, while direct entry graduate candidates only need 22 weeks of training. The 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) will commence on 2 July, 2026.

Once the course begins, each trainee is assigned to a Squadron, headed by a Squadron Commander (a Commander/Lieutenant Commander) who is assisted by Divisional Officers (Lieutenants), consisting of up to four divisions with about 40 trainees per division. All trainees learn and grow together under the Commander's supervision, creating an environment for holistic development.

Applications for the INA course can be submitted via the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Through the Short Service Commission (SSC)

Based on their scores in qualifying educational examinations, candidates are shortlisted and join the Navy as Sub-Lieutenants once they clear the induction medical exam at INA, Ezhimala, Kerala.

If selected under GS(X), the candidate might have to undergo specialisation in RPA depending on their service requirements and medical fitness.

Applications for entry can be submitted by providing the necessary details on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam

The CDS exam is a national-level examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission twice a year for recruitment in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Applications for the exam can be submitted through the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The notification for the next round of applications will be released on 10 December this year, and the exam will be conducted on 12 April, 2026.