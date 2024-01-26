Top
Waltair Railway Division Claims Top Spot in Freight Traffic

DC Correspondent
26 Jan 2024 6:17 PM GMT
"Waltair Division is on a growth trajectory on all fronts," Saurabh Prasad declared, emphasising their commitment to continued progress. (File Image: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division has soared to the top five among Indian Railway divisions for freight traffic handled during the first nine months of this fiscal year. Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad lauded the "team spirit and commitment" of employees for this achievement.

Unfurling the National Flag at the Waltair Railway Football Stadium on Friday, Prasad acknowledged the ongoing challenges but praised the Division's consistent performance across all quarters. He highlighted that Waltair leads not only in freight (9% increase, 54.42 MT loaded April-December 2023), but also in safety, security, infrastructure development, amenities, asset management, and human resource management.

"Waltair Division is on a growth trajectory on all fronts," Prasad declared, emphasising their commitment to continued progress.


