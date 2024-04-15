Waiting for justice in my father’s murder case for last five years, says Sunitha Reddy

Hyderabad: Former MP YS Viveknanda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha Reddy on Monday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing her father’s murder case that took place in Kadapa in 2019, need to do more to render justice to her family.



Interacting with media persons here, she said she has been waiting for the last five years seeking justice for her family and ensuring stern punishment to those involved in the case. ‘We are fighting alone seeking justice,” she said, thanking all those who are supporting her.

Stating that the CBI is facing pressure in the case, Sunitha Reddy shared a few details about the case through a power-point presentation. She explained in detail about the incident along with call data records (CDR) and Google techout besides Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) details.

Sunitha Reddy recalled that the CBI named four persons - Erra Gangi Reddy (A1), Sunil Yadav (A2), Umashankar Reddy (A3) and Dastagiri (A4) as an accused in the first-charge sheet. YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy maintained links with Gangi Reddy and Uma Shankar, but Avinash Reddy was claiming that he was innocent in the case, she added.