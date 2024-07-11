’Wagh Nakh” Used by Shivaji to Be on Display in Satara From 19 July

Mumbai: Amidst the growing controversy over wagh nakh (tiger claw-shaped weapon) used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Mughal general Afzal Khan, Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday reiterated that the historic weapon was indeed used by the Maratha king. He denied the claims made by historian Indrajit Sawant that the Victoria and Albert Museum in London has said there is no evidence the wagh nakh (in its possession) belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Making a statement in the legislative assembly on Thursday, Mr. Mungantiwar said, “The government decided to bring wagh nakh after “Shiv Premi” (devotees of Shivaji) made the demand. We also received documents and records from them insisting that wagh nakh used by Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzan Khan in 1659 were in the London Museum. We wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UK PM and the museum clearly stating that we wish to bring wagh nakh used by Shivaji Maharaj to India. We received a response from the museum, which specified that wagh nakh in their possession were used by Shivaji Maharaj against Mughal general.”

Mr. Sawant has claimed that the Victoria and Albert Museum has said there is no evidence the wagh nakh (in its possession) belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He has also alleged that the state government is bringing the historic weapon on a loan agreement of Rs 30 crore for three years.

Responding to Mr. Sawant’s claim, the minister said, “The museum has never said that.” He also denied that the government is spending Rs 30 crore. He informed the House that the total expenses were Rs. 14.08 lakh including the travel expenses and signing of the agreement. “The wagh nakh will be kept on display at the government museum in Satara in the presence of the descendants of the warrior king on July 19,” he said.