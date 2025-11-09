Wadettiwar Alleges Sarnaik Bought Rs.200 Cr Mira Bhayandar Land for Rs.3 Cr

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday alleged that state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik had purchased a four-acre land parcel in Mira Bhayandar, valued at around Rs 200 crore, for just Rs three crore, purportedly to establish an educational institute. Mr. Sarnaik, however, denied the allegation, claiming he was unaware of any such land transaction.

Meanwhile, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government would act only if Mr. Wadettiwar lodged a formal complaint.

Mr. Wadettiwar said the land, worth Rs 200 crore, was bought at “throwaway prices” for the minister’s charitable trust. “Can such land be acquired by the minister’s trust? If this is allowed, the ruling parties will loot Maharashtra and sell it,” he alleged.

However, Mr. Sarnaik said he had no knowledge of owning any such property. “I went early this morning to see where this land is that I supposedly bought for Rs three crore. I don’t even know its location,” he said.

The transport minister added that before making serious allegations, Mr. Wadettiwar should have verified the documents. “As a minister and Shiv Sena leader, it is my responsibility to clarify the truth before the public. Allegations are often made against those in office, but they must be backed by evidence and documents. Making baseless claims for publicity is inappropriate,” Mr. Sarnaik said.

He further claimed that he had spoken to Mr. Wadettiwar about the issue. “He told me someone had misguided him and that he is now satisfied,” Mr. Sarnaik said.

Revenue minister Bawankule said opposition leaders often make allegations in the media instead of filing formal complaints. “If a complaint is submitted, the government can order an inquiry. Look at the recent Pune land case — when the issue was raised, we formed a committee and initiated a probe,” he said.

Shiv Sena leader and Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat also remarked that allegations should be submitted to the proper authorities. “The government will conduct an inquiry if a complaint is received. But no one should make charges against ministers without evidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal demanded that, in light of several alleged land-grabbing incidents involving those in power and their relatives, the government release a white paper on all such land transactions and hold a full-day discussion during the upcoming Winter Session of the Assembly.