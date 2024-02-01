Vyooham movie: HC reserves orders

Hyderabad: The division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders in the appeals filed by the producer and director of the Ram Gopal Varma film ‘Vyooham’, challenging the single judge orders which had set aside the certificate issued to the movie by the revision committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar, heard the versions of the producer and the Telugu Desam, which is opposing the censor certificate on the ground that the film was reportedly made to defame the image of their president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.



Counsel representing the producer argued that the chairman of the board had granted the certificate only after the 10-member revision committee had recommended ‘U’ certificate to the movie while suggesting some deletions. He further submitted that the revision committee was constituted following the High Court single judge orders.







