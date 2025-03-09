Vulgar Fashion Show at Gulmarg Triggers Outrage; CM Omar Abdullah Orders Probe

Jammu: A fashion show held at Kashmir’s premier ski-resort Gulmarg during the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan has evoked criticism with the region’s chief Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calling it “outrageous”. Many other people including social and political activists also took to the social media platforms to lodge their protest over the “vulgar” show, arguing the event undermines Kashmir’s cultural and religious values.

The Mirwaiz in a post on ‘X’ said, “Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people”. He asked, “How could it be tolerated in the Valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?”

The Mirwaiz, who is the head of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, an amalgam of religious organisations, and also separatist Hurriyat Conference, demanded that those involved should be immediately held accountable. He asserted, “Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir.”

Responding to the Mirwaiz’s post, Chief Minister Mr. Abdullah wrote on the microblogging site, “The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month”. He said that his office has been in touch with the local authorities. “I’ve asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report.”

Ruling National Conference (NC) MP Aga Ruhullah wrote on ‘X’, “The images from Gulmarg are shocking. This is what cultural invasion in the disguise of tourism looks like. They show an utter disregard for Kashmiri sentiments.” He added that the Tourism department officials involved should be immediately taken to task, as well as the organisers Shivan & Narresh.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone also took exception to the event, saying this was not the best time to host such an event. “The fashion show in Gulmarg was an eminently avoidable event, in the holy month of Ramadan. I consider myself to be a person of liberal orientation and believe in dignified and mutually respectful coexistence. But this was not the best time to host such an event,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

The sources in J&K Tourism department said that the fashion show was organized as part of the Ski & Après Ski 2025 festival, hosted by prominent designer label "Shivan & Narresh" on March 7 to mark its 15th anniversary. During the show the brand, known for its luxury holiday wear and resort collections, showcased ski-wear designs featuring art prints from its archives on the snow—covered terrain of Gulmarg. However, it is the display of “revealing attire” worn by female models during Ramzan that has sparked massive outrage.

'Chivan & Narresh' have not responded to the criticism, so far.