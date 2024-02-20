VRO Apprehended for Alleged Bribery

Tirupati: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended a village revenue officer (VRO) on Monday under suspicion of accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The accused, identified as V. Muni Raju, was employed in Kovanur village, K.V.B. Puram mandal, Tirupati district.

ACB officials reported that Muni Raju allegedly demanded the bribe from Chenji Sekhar, resident of Karlapudi village, for issuing a WALTA certificate and pattadar passbook following the mutation of agricultural land Sekhar inherited. Facing continued pressure for the bribe, Sekhar lodged a complaint with the ACB.

Based on the complaint, ACB officials set a trap to apprehend Muni Raju in the act. On Monday morning, he met Sekhar at a cold drink shop in K.V.B. Puram and allegedly received the bribe money. ACB sleuths, already present undercover, immediately apprehended Muni Raju upon the exchange of funds.

The accused VRO is currently in ACB custody and will be presented before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Nellore for further proceedings. Investigation into the alleged bribery case is ongoing.