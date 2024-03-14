VPA Allocates Rs 30 Lakh for City Beautification Project at Convent Junction

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) announced a Rs.30 lakh contribution towards the city beautification project initiated by the port at the Convent Junction on Wednesday. VPA chairman M. Angamuthu inaugurated the project.

Speaking at the event, Angamuthu said, "Visakhapatnam is one of the most beautiful cities in the country. As a token of our support, we are developing greenery and improving aesthetics at port-connected junctions in the city."

GVMC commissioner Saikanth Varma outlined the developmental works planned for the Convent Junction, including relaying of BT roads, installation of LED strip lighting on the north and west sides, improved greenery, and beautification of the flyover. He expressed appreciation for VPA's support towards the project.

Police commissioner A. Ravi Shankar and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration ceremony.