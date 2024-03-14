Top
Home » Nation

VPA Allocates Rs 30 Lakh for City Beautification Project at Convent Junction

Nation
DC Correspondent
13 March 2024 8:24 PM GMT
VPA Allocates Rs 30 Lakh for City Beautification Project at Convent Junction
x
Speaking at the event, Angamuthu said, "Visakhapatnam is one of the most beautiful cities in the country. As a token of our support, we are developing greenery and improving aesthetics at port-connected junctions in the city." (Image: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) announced a Rs.30 lakh contribution towards the city beautification project initiated by the port at the Convent Junction on Wednesday. VPA chairman M. Angamuthu inaugurated the project.

Speaking at the event, Angamuthu said, "Visakhapatnam is one of the most beautiful cities in the country. As a token of our support, we are developing greenery and improving aesthetics at port-connected junctions in the city."

GVMC commissioner Saikanth Varma outlined the developmental works planned for the Convent Junction, including relaying of BT roads, installation of LED strip lighting on the north and west sides, improved greenery, and beautification of the flyover. He expressed appreciation for VPA's support towards the project.

Police commissioner A. Ravi Shankar and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration ceremony.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Visakhapatnam VPA Angamuthu Visakhapatnam Port Authority AP News Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X