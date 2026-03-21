VP To Preside Over 1st Convocation Of Maharashtra’s Skill University

Mumbai: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan is scheduled to preside as the guest of honor at the inaugural convocation of the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University (MSSU) on Saturday. The event marks a significant milestone for the institution, which was established in July 2022 to bridge the gap between traditional education and industrial requirements.

The ceremony will be held at 2 pm at the Durbar Hall in Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, according to Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Among those expected to attend are Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

According to Mr. Lodha, the university focuses on skill development aligned with industry requirements, including training, incubation and support for startups.

“While the university's permanent campus is currently under construction in Panvel, active training centers have already been established within Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and private facilities across Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur. The academic structure includes specialised schools for Science Engineering and Technology, Management and Commerce, and Design and Creative Skills,” the minister said.

A key feature of the university’s curriculum is its integration with global and domestic industry leaders. The institution has secured partnerships with Persistent Systems, Kirloskar Group, and Microsoft. Its Bachelor of Design programme is conducted in collaboration with the French institute Rubika, and the university has also introduced medical assistant courses to support the healthcare sector.

An exhibition titled the Jayant Sahasrabuddhe Skill Exhibition will be held alongside the convocation. It will include stalls from organisations such as Toyota Kirloskar, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Dassault Aviation, as well as social sector groups including Swades Foundation and Art of Living Rural Development Trust.

“The programme will conclude with recognition of industrial organisations for contributions to vocational training,” Mr. Lodha said.