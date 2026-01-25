Voters Shape India’s Future: PM Modi on National Voters’ Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of National Voters’ Day. In a message shared on social media, he said the day is an opportunity to further deepen faith in India’s democratic values.





Becoming a voter is an occasion of celebration!



Today, on #NationalVotersDay, penned a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers on how we all must rejoice when someone around us has enrolled as a voter. pic.twitter.com/zDBfNqQ6S2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2026

The Prime Minister complimented officials associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts in strengthening democratic processes. Emphasising the importance of voting, he said being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India’s future and strengthening the foundations of a Viksit Bharat.



