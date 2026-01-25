 Top
Voters Shape India’s Future: PM Modi on National Voters’ Day

25 Jan 2026 9:02 AM IST

Prime Minister urges citizens to strengthen democracy through active participation

Voters Shape India's Future: PM Modi on National Voters' Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of National Voters’ Day. In a message shared on social media, he said the day is an opportunity to further deepen faith in India’s democratic values.


The Prime Minister complimented officials associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts in strengthening democratic processes. Emphasising the importance of voting, he said being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India’s future and strengthening the foundations of a Viksit Bharat.


