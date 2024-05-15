Voters Die Due to Health Issues on Polling Day

Kurnool: Three people died due to various health issues at different polling stations in Kurnool and Nandyal districts during the voting on Monday. According to reports, YSRC activist Boya Narasimhudu (58) suffered a cardiac arrest while returning home after casting his vote at a polling station in Beeravolu village, Pagidyala mandal . In another incident, TDP activist Nali Vali (50) suddenly fell ill and collapsed at a polling station in Sirivella mandal headquarters. Local people shifted him to the nearby government hospital where he was declared dead. TDP Allagadda assembly candidate and former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya visited Vali’s family.

Further, Eeranna (55), a resident of Madhavaram village in Mantralayam mandal, collapsed while waiting in line at a polling station to cast his vote. He was immediately rushed to Mantralayam government hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.