Voters’ Day Observed





Kurnool: On the occasion of the 14th National Voters’ Day, Kurnool collector G. Srijana flagged off a rally from the collectorate to Konda Reddy Buruju on Thursday. She encouraged the youngsters to register as voters once they turn 18, emphasising the importance of voting to elect good leaders. Highlighting the lower voter turnout in urban areas compared to rural areas, she urged the youth to increase the voting percentage through awareness.



In Nandyal, district collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon set a target of 84 per cent voter turnout for the upcoming election. The collector assured that the district administration would take all necessary steps to ensure a fair and free voting process. Joint collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy stressed on raising awareness in urban areas, citing the 69 per cent voting in Nandyala town compared to the 82 per cent overall district turnout in the 2019 elections. The district collector felicitated a 101-year-old voter, Subbanna, for exercising the right to vote.



