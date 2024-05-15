Voter Turnout Highest in Rural Constituencies, Lowest in Urban Constituencies in NTR District

Vijayawada: An increase in polling percentage was evident in the general elections in the NTR district. The district recorded 79.36 per cent polling -- a higher voter turnout than the previous two elections -- 78.94 and 77.28 per cent in 2019 and 2014.

Jaggayyapeta, Nadigama, Tiruvuru, and Mylavaram constituencies led the way with high voter turnout in the district. The Vijayawada East, Central, and West constituencies with urban population registered a low voter turnout this time.

According to the data, the Jaggayyapeta constituency recorded the highest 89.88 voter turnout, followed by the Tiruvuru with 87.68 per cent, the Nandigama constituency 87.56 and the Mylavaram at 85.36 per cent voter turnout.

The voter turnout in the three urban assembly constituencies -- Vijayawada East, Central, and West -- remained low.

As per the available data, the Vijayawada East recorded a 71.33 per cent voter turnout, Vijayawada Central 72.96 and the Vijayawada West 66.46 per cent turnout, which was the lowest among the seven assembly constituencies.

Also, the voter turnout in these three urban constituencies remained below the district average of 79.36 per cent.

The voter turnout in the three urban constituencies increased this time, compared to the 2019 and 2014 elections.

According to the data, Vijayawada East recorded 67.50 and 65.87 per cent voter turnouts in the previous two elections while Vijayawada Central recorded 65.73 and 65.20 per cent turnout and Vijayawada West 66.17 and 64.01 per cent in the last two elections.