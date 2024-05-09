Vote INDIA Alliance to End Modi's Barbarian Rule: Sitaram Yechury

Vijayawada: Secularism and fundamental rights guaranteed to Indian citizens under the Constitution are facing a severe threat from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, underlined CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury here on Wednesday.

Campaigning in support of the INDIA alliance candidates in Tadepalli of Guntur district, Yechury said, “The Prime Minister’s latest remarks on Adani and Ambani are a sign that he and BJP are fearing defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This has led to the PM making baseless allegations against the INDIA bloc.”

The CPM general secretary accused the PM and BJP of encouraging communal violence and using religion to consolidate their Hindutva vote bank.

“To stop BJP from further dividing the country, people of Andhra Pradesh and India should vote for the INDIA alliance candidates and defeat parties which do politics on the basis of religions,” Sitaram Yechury stated.

He asked AP voters to defeat the TD-JS alliance, which has teamed up with BJP, as well as the ruling YSRCP, which has never opposed the BJP's decisions at the centre.