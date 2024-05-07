Vote for Pawan Kalyan: Chiranjeevi requests Pithapuram voters
Hyderabad: Tollywood's Megastar, Chiranjeevi had appealed to Andhra Pradesh voters and particularly to the people of Pithapuram Constituency to vote for his brother Pawan Kalyan and his party Jana Sena in the coming state Assembly elections.
Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, like the last time, will contest from Pithapuram constituency in the coming elections.
In support of his younger brother, Chiranjeevi released a video on the microblogging site X, where he said, "Despite being the last born, Pawan Kalyan always stands first to help others. Many will think of doing good for people after getting power, but Kalyan helped the Farmers, Jawans, fishermen and others with his hard earned income before winning the polls. People of the State deserve a leader like him."
"Pawan was forced to get into movies but his entry into politics was his own interest," Megastar said in the 1 minute 50 second video.
"I told my mother that her son is fighting for many mothers and their children's future, and his fight is more important than our pain," he added.
Terming Pawan Kalyan a 'Shaktishali', Chiranjeevi said, "to know his power and see what change he can bring we must send him to the Assembly."
"He will always stand by you as a soldier and sevak to fulfill your dreams. Vote for Glass and support Pawan Kalyan," Chiranjeevi urged Pithapuram voters through his video.
Andhra Pradesh will go into polls for State Assembly and Lok Sabha on May 13.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
