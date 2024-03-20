Vontimitta Temple Readies for Annual Brahmotsavam Festival

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making elaborate arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavam festival at the Sri Kodanda Ramalayam temple in Vontimitta from April 17 to 25. The iconic state festival, Sri Seeta Rama Kalyanam, will be held on April 22.

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Wednesday urged officials to speed up preparations to ensure a successful celebration of the prestigious events.Addressing a meeting, he called for coordination across all departments to provide anna prasadam, drinking water and buttermilk for the thousands of devotees.Key arrangements include painting along the walkways, cool shelters, fitness certification for ceremonial chariots and vehicles, deployment of 300 Srivari sevaks to prepare thalambralu, and 2,000 volunteers for the Kalyanam festival day.Dharma Reddy reviewed the arrangements for medical facilities like ambulances, health centres and ORS packet stocking. Matters relating to the cultural programmes, public transport, parking and accommodation were also discussed.The EO called for close coordination with Kadapa district authorities. Proper maintenance of rathams (chariots) and vahanams (vehicles) used in rituals is important and these must obtain fitness certificates beforehand, he said.The highlight is the Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 22, an iconic state festival reenacting the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, which draws massive crowds.With Ankurarpanam (sprouting of sacred seeds) on April 16, marking the start of the festivities, the 9-day Brahmotsavam celebrates the annual wedding of Lord Rama. Devotees throng Vontimitta to witness the celestial festivities and receive the Lord's blessings.